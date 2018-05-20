Deadpool 2 rakes in Rs. 11.25 crore on day 1 at the Box Office in India

Deadpool 2 was released in four languages in India - Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu



Deadpool 2 opened with a superheroic collection on the first day as it bagged Rs. 11.25 cr on Friday. The movie was released in four languages in India, Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Film Critic and Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh spread the news through his Twitter as he wrote, "#Deadpool2 takes an EXCELLENT START... FOURTH BIGGEST Day 1 - 2018 [Hindi + Hollywood films]... Expect biz to multiply on Sat and Sun... Fri 11.25 cr NettBOC. India biz... Note: English + Hindi + Tamil + Telugu." The movie became the fourth biggest opening in 2018 with an excellent start. Also, Ranveer Singh has lent his voice for the Hindi version.

The film tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humor. Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, 'Deadpool' is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary. The sequel also features Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggams.

