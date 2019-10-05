MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Deadpool 2 stuntwoman's death points to lapse in safety measures

Updated: Oct 05, 2019, 11:45 IST | Agencies

Government agency said the film's makers should have ensured Joi Harris was wearing a helmet, as per reports.

.Deadpool
.Deadpool

An investigation into a stuntwoman's death on the Vancouver set of Deadpool 2 has attributed her fatal motorcycle accident to a series of safety errors. Government agency said the film's makers should have ensured Joi Harris was wearing a helmet, as per reports. It also said barriers should have been in place to stop her from leaving the set perimeter on August 14, 2017.

Producers 20th Century Fox said it "respectfully disagree[d] with some of the report's findings", but has "revised and implemented enhanced safety procedures and enforcement." Professional road racer Harris was killed while doubling for actor Zazie Beetz. According to a report, the 40-year-old died after she was ejected from the motorcycle she was operating and crashed into a window.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

deadpoolhollywood newsEntertainment News

Alia Bhatt shows support for kids with heart diseases

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK