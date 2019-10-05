Deadpool 2 stuntwoman's death points to lapse in safety measures

An investigation into a stuntwoman's death on the Vancouver set of Deadpool 2 has attributed her fatal motorcycle accident to a series of safety errors. Government agency said the film's makers should have ensured Joi Harris was wearing a helmet, as per reports. It also said barriers should have been in place to stop her from leaving the set perimeter on August 14, 2017.

Producers 20th Century Fox said it "respectfully disagree[d] with some of the report's findings", but has "revised and implemented enhanced safety procedures and enforcement." Professional road racer Harris was killed while doubling for actor Zazie Beetz. According to a report, the 40-year-old died after she was ejected from the motorcycle she was operating and crashed into a window.

