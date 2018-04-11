'Deadpool' star T.J. Miller arrested for making false bomb threat on train

An attendant on T.J. Miller's 'actual train' said that he appeared intoxicated upon boarding in Washington, that he consumed multiple drinks on the train, and that he had been removed in New York owing to his intoxication

Hollywood star T.J. Miller on Monday was taken into custody in New York for allegedly calling in a fake bomb threat. According to a press release from the District of Connecticut's DOJ, the 'Deadpool' star was placed under arrest for allegedly "intentionally conveying to law enforcement false information about an explosive device on a train travelling to Connecticut," reports The Independent.

It added that Miller called a 911 dispatcher on March 18 in New Jersey saying that "he was on Amtrak Train 2256 travelling from Washington D.C. towards Penn Station in New York City, and that a female passenger has a bomb in her bag."

The press release also stated, an attendant on Miller's "actual train" said that he "appeared intoxicated upon boarding in Washington, that he consumed multiple drinks on the train, and that he had been removed in New York owing to his intoxication. The attendant also advised that Miller had been involved in hostile exchanges with a woman who was sitting in a different row from him in the first class car." The 36-year-old was released on a 100,000 dollars bond on Tuesday. If found guilty, he faces up to five years in jail.

