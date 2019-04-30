Deaf, dumb Dalits can get top positions in BJP, says Udit Raj

national

Last week, Udit Raj joined the Congress party after he was denied ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls. BJP has fielded Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans from North West Lok Sabha seat

Udit Raj. Pic/Twitter

Dalit leaders - who are deaf and dumb - can get top positions in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Udit Raj on Tuesday, who recently joined the Congress party after the BJP denied him the Lok Sabha ticket to seek re-election from North West Delhi reserved seat.

"If a Dalit is deaf and dumb in the BJP, then he can reach the top positions. First, they made a Dalit the party president. Now they have made a Dalit President. Had I been deaf and dumb, they could have made me the Prime Minister if needed," said Udit Raj at a press conference.

"Ram Nath Kovind came to me with his bio-data requesting to recommend his name to the party leadership for some position in the party. I tried but nothing happened. After some time, he was first made the Governor and then the President of India," Raj said.

"BJP says the nation is secure under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. If so, then how come 350 kg explosives were used? What was the intelligence doing? Their intelligence can find condoms in the Jawaharlal Nehru University but can't see the explosives," he said while attacking the BJP over February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

Polling in Delhi will take place on May 12. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

