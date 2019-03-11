Deakin Varsity Study: Freaky Jasprit Bumrah may hurt lower back

cricket

As part of the University's sports team, Feros and renowned physiotherapist John Gloster studied the Indian pacer's bowling action

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's unconventional bowling action may pose injury concerns to his "lumbar vertebrae", feels Dr Simon Feros, a lecturer in functional anatomy and conditioning sciences at Australia's Deakin University.

As part of the University's sports team, Feros and renowned physiotherapist John Gloster studied the Indian pacer's bowling action. "Bumrah tends to release the ball outside the line of the front foot. So, he can 'push' at the ball, resulting in an excellent in-swing delivery to a right hander. But, if he exceeds 45 degrees of trunk lateral flexion, which he may on some occasions, this action may pose some injury concerns to his lumbar vertebrae," said Feros.

The lumbar vertebrae are the five vertebrae between the rib cage and pelvis. Feros and Gloster also made positive observations about Bumrah. "In terms of pelvis and shoulder segment alignment in delivery stride, and back foot contact, Bumrah's action looks safe; he doesn't appear to place his spine under excessive torsional stress," Feros said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever