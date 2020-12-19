'Deal remains out of reach unless EU changes stance'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that a no-deal Brexit is now a "very likely" outcome as a trade deal with the European Union remained in a "serious situation" just under two weeks before the December 31 deadline for the end of the transition period.

The negotiators on both sides resumed discussions on Friday but after a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday night, Johnson declared that a deal remains out of reach unless the EU is willing to change its stance significantly.

The extent of fishing rights in each other's waters and the levels of state aid permitted in domestic industries in order to prevent unfair competition remain the main stumbling blocks to an agreement.

"The prime minister repeated that little time was left. He said that, if no agreement could be reached, the UK and the EU would part as friends, with the UK trading with the EU on Australian-style terms. The leaders agreed to remain in close contact," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

