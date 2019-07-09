Deal with cricket

things-to-do

Head to a Bandra bar for amazing offers on drinks during the WC semi-final

Will India send New Zealand to the cleaners in the World Cup semi-final face-off the two teams will play today? The entire country is hoping that the answer to that question is a resounding “yes”, and cricket fans will have their eyes glued to the TV screen as the players from both teams battle it out on the field. But if you want to catch the match at a bar along with your friends, head to a Bandra watering hole that is dishing out VFM offers on alcohol, with drinks starting at just R99. The bar will open two hours earlier than usual, at 3 pm, just so that you don’t miss out on a single ball while cheering for the Men in Blue.

AT: The Big Flip Bar, Linking Road, Bandra West.

TIME: 5 pm to 1.30am

CALL: 918879013944

