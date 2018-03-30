Deal with the weekend

A pizza should take no longer than 30 minutes to get delivered. But if you are at this Lower Parel restaurant, expect a pizza, burger or wrap to reach your table within 12 minutes. If not, the dish is on the house. No terms and conditions apply

Count to 12

mon to sat

Time 11 am to 12 am

At The Rolling Pin, opposite High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel.

Call 46104610

Fool's Day offer

sunday Get your fill of belly laughs at a dark humour special by Shashwat Maheshwari, Ashish Dash (in pic), Reza Noorani and Neetu Bhardwaj. The venue, a brewery, is offering a 15-per cent off on the bill.

Time 8.30 pm

At Independence Brewing Company, Andheri West.

Log on to bookmyshow .com

Entry Rs. 200 onwards

Deal over heels

fridays Got more stilettos in your wardrobe than flats? Put them on and avail of this foodie-meets-fashionista discount, where for every inch of heels that you flaunt, you get a 10-per cent off on cocktails, appetisers and their signature vegetarian pizzas. That makes it a 50-per cent off on five- inch heels!

Time 12 noon to 1 am

At The Runway Project by PizzaExpress, Lower Parel.

Call 30151951

