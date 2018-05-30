Dean Elgar in picture for ODI return: South Africa coach Ottis Gibson

Pointing out Elgar's record in white-ball cricket, the South Africa coach said that the opener is definitely in the picture to be included in the one-day squad and fill the void left by de Villiers



South Africa coach Ottis Gibson has hinted that Test opener Dean Elgar could make a return to the ODI squad ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Gibson insisted that the shocking retirement of AB de Villiers from international cricket had called the need for naming the replacement, adding that Elgar's experience in the England conditions could benefit the national side in the World Cup. "One of the things I said earlier on was that when it comes to picking a team for a World Cup, we will pick guys that we believe can go and perform in those conditions. Dean playing county cricket now puts himself in the picture obviously," Sport24 quoted Gibson, as saying.

Pointing out Elgar's record in white-ball cricket, the South Africa coach said that the opener is definitely in the picture to be included in the one-day squad and fill the void left by de Villiers. "When you look at his record playing white ball cricket, he is not out of the picture. But since I've been here, we haven't looked at Dean (for the one day squad).But now with what's happened with AB and you're looking at experience in English conditions, someone like Dean - I would imagine - will come into the conversation," he said.

Elgar, who has appeared in just six ODIs for South Africa so far, showcased impressive performances for Surrey this summer. He has notched up 402 runs in seven appearances he made during his second stint at the club-- three in the County Championship and four in the Royal London One-Day Cup. South Africa's next tour to Sri Lanka in July that includes two Tests, five ODIs and one-off T20I will serve as a chance for Gibson to experiment with the squad and come up with a team for the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

