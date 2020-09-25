Search

Dean Jones felt Marnus Labuschagne is better than Steve Smith

Updated: 25 September, 2020 08:53 IST | Debasish Datta | Mumbai

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith
The late Dean Jones felt Marnus Labuschagne is a better player than the prolific Steven Smith because the South African-born young Australia star has more time to play his shots than the former captain.

"Steve will play tennis ball cricket-like shots to balls pitched outside off-stump and pull them. But Marnus can place them to the off-side to a nicety. He has so much time to play his strokes. He will go on to become an all-time great batsman," Jones told this correspondent recently. "Marnus has picked Steven's brains and that is going to help him,"he added.

Jones always loved wearing the best leather footwear. Often, he would speak about buying some new shoes from either London or Adelaide, where he got his shoes made on most occasions.

First Published: 25 September, 2020 07:02 IST

