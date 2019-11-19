Deanne Panday's neon pink gym gear is a must-have; buy it here

Celebrity fitness trainer Deanne Panday has been setting major fitness goals with her toned body and healthy lifestyle. The 50-year-old fitness expert is slaying the gym looks these days. With her svelte physique and chiseled body, Panday has been rocking the gym look with oomph!

Now, even you can ace your gym look just like Deanne Panday. We have curated a list of trendy outfits that you can buy at affordable prices only on Amazon.

Yoga Suit Fitness Training Set

This stunning yoga suit fitness training set from CHKOKKO in hues of pink is the perfect gym wear for your fitness workouts. Whether you are planning to hit the gym, go Zumba or perform yoga asanas, the Sports Bra and Yoga Pant will make sure you nail the gym look with ease. The gym seat is the ultimate companion of women for work-out, sports, running, aerobics, yoga, etc. The gym set delivers a very attractive shape to your body. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 969. Shop here

Women's Cotton Sweatshirt

This beautiful sweatshirt from Alan Jones Clothing is the perfect partner for your daily gum wear. The sweatshirt is made of cotton material and comes with Slim Fit type. The pink sweatshirt sits ideally on your body and makes you look more stylish. The gym wear also comes with two side pockets and zippered closure. The sweatshirt is easily washable and can be paired for an after gym look. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 649 to 749. Shop here

Gym Sports Running Slim Leggings Yoga Tracksuit

This picture-perfect tracksuit in hues of pink from Shopo is made up of Spandex and Nylon material and is a comfortable fitness set for exercising, yoga, gym, and much more. The tracksuit comes with a Racerback Bra and Pants Sets Workout Sports Wear. The set is made up of lightweight and breathable material making it the perfect gym suit for all seasons. The gym seat can be used for cycling, camping, outdoor, running, jogging, fitness workout and Yoga. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 625. Shop here

Sports Bra for Gym, Yoga, Running, and Fitness

The Padded Full Coverage Front Zip Closure Sports Bra from Ritu-Creation is lightweight, super soft, smooth and stretchy. The sports bra is tailor-made for intense workout and running and comes with front closure zipper and thin foam cups. The full coverage wire-free sports bras are soft and supportive and make for the perfect gym wear. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 333. Shop here

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates