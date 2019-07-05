Dear Bombay

things-to-do

The creators, Bubble Design, have managed to come up with a literal bhel puri that goes beyond the obvious Chowpatty and BEST buses to its mills, fishing docks and forts

Guide Loves

There are diaries that pay an ode to the cosmopolitanism, chaos and confusion of Bombay/Mumbai in their own unique, quirky ways, and then, there is this one. The creators, Bubble Design, have managed to come up with a literal bhel puri that goes beyond the obvious Chowpatty and BEST buses to its mills, fishing docks and forts.

With salutes to iconic elements like Irani cafés, BEST buses, dance bars, the roadside barber, its single-screen cinemas, and Bombay Duck, the user will be sufficiently engaged from start to end.

There are tidbits of information and wacky artworks that pepper each page, in Hinglish, Hindi and Marathi, adding up to offer a chuckle-worthy glossary that will intrigue the city slicker as well as the out-of-towner. All in all, a page-turner, where the city is the rockstar.

AVAILABLE AT: Kitab Khana, Somaiya Building, Fountain, Fort.

LOG ON TO: bubbledesign.net

Cost: Rs 499

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates