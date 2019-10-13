Dear fridge, what do I buy?

Home automation refers to everything in your home that can connect to the Internet for easier access. Over the last year, this has not only become cheaper but also easier, with the launch of several products that are compatible with smartphones and smart home assistants. Here's what you should be picking and why.

Samsung Family Hub refrigerator

Samsung wants to make sure your next fridge is going to be much more than just a fridge. It has an integrated voice assistant Bixby, a 21-inch touch screen, a bunch of sensors and cameras. The fridge can help you shop, send messages and also tell you when foods in the fridge are about to expire, through the Food Reminders app that lets you attach expiry dates to what you place inside. You can even peek into the fridge from your phone from anywhere thanks to the cameras inside the Samsung Family Hub.

Price: Rs 2,80,000

Wipro Garnet Smart Light

The Wipro Smart Light connects to your WiFi through the company's app that also lets you schedule and control multiple lights. The smart lights can be further connected to Alexa and Google Home for easy dimming and colour changing through voice commands. They can be grouped together so that a set of lights can be controlled at the same time.

Price: Rs 699 (for a single bulb) upwards

IFB Senorita ZX WiFi

The new IFB Senorita ZX washing machine can wash up to 6.5 kg of clothes in a single wash. However, what sets it apart is it can connect to WiFi, allowing you to control the washing remotely, using an app on your smartphone. It also allows for voice commands through the app.

Price: Rs 33,999

TP-Link HS100 Wi-Fi Smart Plug

If you aren't looking to invest in a new smart refrigerator, smart washing machine, and other smart appliances, you may want to look at this device. It is a smart switch that is installed between your power plug and your appliance. It lets you give every device a name and the ability to turn anything it off or on by just asking your smart home assistant or through an app on your phone. It is a great way to give some additional functionality to things like microwaves, coffee machines, and washing machines.

Price: Rs 2,099

Schlage Connect Smart Deadbolt

Schlage lets you replace your traditional keys with a key code. You can assign up to 30 different key codes for various people and unlock it from your phone. The lock is also Alexa compatible, so you can check if the door is locked by just inquiring with your smart assistant.

Price: Rs 34,499

