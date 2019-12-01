Death On The Nile: A fine line between reel and real

Ali Fazal has got rid of his facial fuzz for Kenneth Branagh's Death On The Nile. Now, he only sports a pencil-thin moustache as the role demands. For the past several months, the actor was seen in a bearded look. As he believes in sinking his teeth into a character, Ali agreed to shave.

Based on Agatha Christie's novel of the same name, the film stars Gal Gadot. The unit's next schedule rolls in Greece. Fazal will be back in Mumbai later this month. This is what Fazal had to say when he came on board for the film, "Yes, I am part of this wonderful journey and I look forward to being a part of it. My mother and I have always been huge fans of Agatha Christie novels."

Talking about his image in the industry, Ali Fazal said in a chat with PTI, "I'm hungry for good directors to push me. I've noticed when I'm pushed out of my comfort zone, things work for me. Like Mirzapur and Victoria and Abdul. It's also about taking a risk on somebody like me who has a very mixed image."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates