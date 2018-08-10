Death toll from California fires rises to 10

international

The Carr Fire, near the city of Redding, has proved to be the deadliest of nearly 20 major fires raging across the state, having previously claimed seven lives, including two firefighters

Representational picture

The toll from the California wildfires rose to 10 Thursday after a heavy equipment mechanic assigned to the Carr Fire was killed in a road accident, authorities said. The Carr Fire, near the city of Redding, has proved to be the deadliest of nearly 20 major fires raging across the state, having previously claimed seven lives, including two firefighters.

Two other people have died in the Ferguson Fire, which has forced the partial closure of Yosemite National Park. "We are saddened to report the death of a CAL FIRE heavy equipment mechanic from the Butte Unit assigned to the Carr Fire," Cal Fire, the state's department of forestry and fire protection, said.

"He was killed early this morning as the result of a traffic accident on Highway 99 in Tehama County," it said. The Carr Fire is 48 percent contained but has burned through 177,450 since it ignited July 23. The biggest fire currently is the Mendocino Complex fire, which actually consists of two big fires -- the Ranch Fire and the River Fire -- that together have consumed more than 300,000 acres.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever