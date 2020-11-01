Death toll from earthquake in Turkey surpasses 40

Rescuers search for survivors at a collapsed building after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey's western coast and parts of Greece, in Izmir. Pic/ AFP

The death toll from the devastating earthquake in Turkey's western Izmir province has gone up to 42, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD). A 6.6-magnitude quake toppled more than a dozen buildings in Izmir on Friday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late on Saturday that the death toll from the earthquake stood at 37. More than 880 people were injured.

"According to the latest data, 42 people died ... Rescuers in Izmir are working on the rubble of nine destroyed buildings," AFAD said early on Sunday morning.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever