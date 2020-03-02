Death toll in Delhi violence to rise as police recover three more bodies from drain

Days after the violence ceased in the North-East district of Delhi, the police on Sunday recovered three more bodies from two separate locations in the national capital. Delhi Police officials confirmed that three bodies have been recovered, one from a canal in Gokulpuri and two from Bhagirathi Vihar canal. All the bodies recovered today were sent to GTB Hospital for post-mortem exercise.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be identified. Till Saturday, at least 42 people had lost their lives and more than 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.

Moreover, properties worth crores of rupees have been damaged after clashes took place between two opposing factions over the newly-amended Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The death toll in Delhi violence has risen to 46 after four bodies were brought to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on Sunday evening.

