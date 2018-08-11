Death toll in Indonesia earthquake reaches 387

international

The 6.9-magnitude earthquake hit the island on last Sunday and was followed by 451 aftershocks, including strong ones with 5.9 magnitude earlier this week

Indonesian authorities on Saturday raised the death toll in Lombok island earthquake to 387, while the number of injured and displaced went up to 13,688 and 387,067, respectively.

National Agency for Disaster Management spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho warned in a statement that the toll could further increase because of the ongoing search for victims buried under rubble and landslides after the temblor, Efe news reported.

The northern region of Lombok, where the epicentre was located, was the worst affected with 334 deaths. It was followed by West Lombok with 30, East Lombok with 10, Mataram with 9, Central Lombok with 2, and Denpasar, capital of the neighbouring island of Bali, with 2.

A total of 67,875 houses, 468 schools, six bridges, 50 oratories, 20 offices, 15 mosques and 13 health centres were demolished or damaged.

Sutopo said that conditions on the ground were difficult as there were still many victims that had not been evacuated or refugees who had not received adequate attention, coupled with continued aftershocks.

Regional authorities extended the emergency response period till August 25 given the conditions, which will help in providing assistance to victims, according to the disaster agency.

Hundreds of non-profits and community organizations were participating in the relief process in Lombok.

Lombok, located next to the Flores plate, had already suffered the impact of a 6.4-magnitude earthquake on July 29 which left 16 dead, 355 injured and 1,500 buildings damaged.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of great seismic and volcanic activity in which some 7,000 earthquakes, mostly moderate, are recorded each year.

