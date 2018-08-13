Search

Death toll in Indonesia earthquake reaches 436

Aug 13, 2018, 22:09 IST | IANS

Of the 436 victims, National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said 259 have been identified, reports Xinhua news agency

Indonesian authorities on Monday raised the death toll from a devastating 7-magnitude earthquake that struck the island of Lombok on August 5 to 436.

Of the 436 victims, National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said 259 have been identified, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Most of the victims were killed by debris and rubbles that fell on them when the earthquake took place," Sutopo said.

Most deaths occurred in North Lombok, the hardest-hit, with 374 victims.

According to BNPB, the earthquake also injured 1,353 people and displaced over 370,000.

