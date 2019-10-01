Death toll in rain-related incidents in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh hits 148

New Delhi: Several parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were on Monday reeling from floods following incessant showers over the past few days, with the death toll in rain-related incidents mounting to 148 in the country.

The highest number of deaths 111 were reported from Uttar Pradesh, while 28 people lost their lives in Bihar since last week. The weather department has forecast a long delayed withdrawal of monsoon and more rains for Bihar, including capital Patna where and food and relief material are being air dropped.

India recorded its highest rainfall this monsoon since 1994, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said classifying it 'above normal' as the season officially ended on Monday. However, rain bearing winds still remain active over several parts of the country. In Patna, normal life was thrown out of gear, with several schools shut, roads inundated, and many shops, hospitals and houses submerged in knee deep waters. LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan and his son Chirag Paswan are putting up at a hotel instead of their house in a posh locality.

In Ballia Uttar Pradesh, authorities had to shift about 900 prisoners to other jails after flood waters entered the barracks of the district jail located near the Ganga river. As many as 13 deaths were reported on Saturday from Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

4k

No. of people rescued by NDRF from Patna

Bihar dy CM rescued

Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, whose own residence was affected by the deluge, was seen doing the rounds of the city clad in a T-shirt and shorts, and issuing instructions to officials. The National and State Disaster Response Forces had bailed out Modi, along with his family, by towing them on a boat.

