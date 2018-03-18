Death toll increases to 16 in Greek boat-sinking incident

Initially, the bodies of four children, one man and one woman were recovered off the island of Agathonisi



The death toll in the incident of the sinking of a boat at off a Greek island in the eastern Aegean region has increased to 16. It was earlier reported that 14 people were killed after a suspected people-smuggling boat capsized on Saturday.

As reported by the Sputnik News Agency a large search and rescue operation was underway involving three aircraft, Greek navy and coast guard vessels, a vessel from the European border agency Frontex and private boats. Initially, the bodies of four children, one man and one woman were recovered off the island of Agathonisi, south of the island of Samos, according to The Washington Post.

Greek Migration Policy Minister Dimitris Vitsas offered his condolences to the families of the victims, stressing the need for a relentless crackdown against people smuggling. Three people - two women and a man - managed to reach the coast and alert authorities following which the rescue operation was started.

