Death toll reaches 197 in Bihar, Assam floods

The state was hit by floods about earlier this month because of torrential rainfall in catchment areas of neighbouring Nepal

People carry their belongings through flood waters in Pathsala, Assam, on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Patna: The death toll in Bihar flood rose to 123 on Wednesday with 17 people losing their lives, as the situation worsened in the past two days due to heavy rainfall. The state disaster management department said the death toll in the worst-affected Sitamarhi district rose to 37 from 27. Five more people died in Madhubani, taking the number of deaths in the district to 30.

74 dead in Assam

The flood situation in Assam continue to remain grim on Wednesday, with the toll mounting to 74 following the death of six more people.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), flood waters have inundated vast swathes of 20 of all 33 districts in the state, affecting 38.82 lakh people.

"A total of 2,933 villages in 73 revenue circles of 20 districts, including Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Udalguri, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Nalbari, Chirang, remain submerged, affecting 34, 82, 170 people," the disaster management authority said.

Currently, 826 relief camps are operational in several districts.

38L

No. of people hit in Assam

