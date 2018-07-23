Death toll rises to 2 in Tamil Nadu building collapse

A migrant labourer, who was among the injured, had died earlier and the Tamil Nadu government had announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to the family of the victim

Representational Picture

One more person injured in a scaffolding collapse here on Saturday died on Monday, taking the death toll in the incident to two, police said. Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident, they added. The victim, in his early 20s, died at a private hospital, the police said. He was undergoing treatment for injuries sustained after an overloaded scaffolding at an under-construction building collapsed on Saturday, injuring about 32 people.

A migrant labourer, who was among the injured, had died earlier and the Tamil Nadu government had announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to the family of the victim.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested two persons, including an engineer employed with a private construction firm, in connection with the incident.

A case was earlier registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including those for causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and causing death by negligence.

