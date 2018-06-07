Death toll rises to 99 in Guatemala's volcanic eruption

After another volcano eruption, the seismological, volcanic and meteorological institute, Insivumeh, heightened its warnings, sent rescue workers and forced evacuations

Representational picture

Guatemala City: The death toll from a highly active volcano that erupted near Guatemala's capital on Sunday rose to 99. According to the National Coordination for Disaster Reduction of Guatemala (CONRED), nearly 192 people are missing because of Guatemala's Fuego volcanic eruption that occurred on June 4.

After another volcano eruption, the seismological, volcanic and meteorological institute, Insivumeh, heightened its warnings, sent rescue workers and forced evacuations, CNN reported.

The Fuego Volcano exploded around noon local time on Monday and lava began flowing down in the afternoon.

The executive secretary of the CONRED Sergio Garcia Cabanas earlier said that the village of El Rodeo is the most affected and it was practically buried.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales had declared a national emergency and urged people to stay calm and not wander around the affected areas.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever