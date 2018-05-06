Death warrant for 11 Taliban terrorists

Pakistan army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also approved imprisonment of three people for their involvement in acts of terrorism



Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa

Pakistan's army chief has confirmed death sentences for 11 "hardcore terrorists" after military courts found them guilty of carrying out multiple attacks that killed 60 civilians and security forces in recent years.

In a statement on Saturday, the military said Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa also approved imprisonment of three people for their involvement in acts of terrorism. It says the 11 convicted Pakistani Taliban had killed 36 civilians and 24 troops in separate attacks in the country.

Pakistan resumed military trials for militants and lifted a moratorium on the death penalty after the Peshawar attack that killed more than 150 people.

