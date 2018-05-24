Deb Medhekar's Kabuliwala to go home

Afghan embassy was told that as long as the film did not hurt political sentiments, a viewing could be arranged



Danny Denzonga

Yesterday, Bioscopewala director Deb Medhekar was surprised to receive a call from the Afghan embassy in New Delhi. As mid- day had reported, the filmmaker is keen to showcase the Danny Denzonga-starrer in Afghanistan as it is based on Rabindranath Tagore's classic tale, Kabuliwala. He was told that as long as the film did not hurt political sentiments, a viewing could be arranged. Kabuliwala will now actually get a chance to go home.

Medhekar's interest in the country stems from the plot of his film, based on Rabindranath Tagore's classic tale, Kabuliwala. The short's adaptation, featuring Danny Denzongpa and Geetanjali Thapa, revolves around a dry fruit seller from Kabul, who comes to India to sell his wares. He befriends a young girl, who reminds him of his daughter living in Kabul.

In his letter written to Dr Shaida Abdali, Afghanistan ambassador to India, Medhekar has urged for the facilitation of a screening in the country. While he is uncertain of getting permission for a theatrical release, he is hopeful his film will screen in schools, colleges or other public platforms.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates