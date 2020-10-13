Debina Bonnerjee is COVID-19 free, shares a post with fans on Instagram

It was September 30, when Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee tested positive for Coronavirus, and took to social media to inform their fans and social media followers about the same. Gurmeet had written- "My wife and I have tested positive for Covid-19 today. We are touch wood, doing fine and are taking all the necessary precautions, in isolation at home..." (sic)

Sonakshi Sinha's brother, Luv, replied to the post and wrote, "Sorry to read about this. Get well soon Guru" while Karanveer Mehra and Shalin Bhanot hoped for Gurmeet and Debina to feel better soon. Debina, too, shared a similar post on her Instagram.

And now, Debina has shared a post with her fans where she has informed them that she's 'Virus Free.' Have a look at her post right here:

View this post on Instagram Thankuuuuu all for your prayers. ðð»ðð»ðð» A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) onOct 12, 2020 at 9:57pm PDT

The actress is best known for portraying the character of Mallika in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Talking about Mallika and why she is the biggest threat in Aladdin's life, Debina said, "Mallika as a villain does not show off her powers. She is aware of the skills and magic she possesses but believes to keep them under wraps. This way no one can get an idea of her capabilities."

She added, "his unpredictability is what makes her the biggest threat to Aladdin. She chose to take control of his Ammi by converting her into a jinn, without harming Aladdin directly she forced him to do her bidding. As the story progresses, viewers will be able to see various sides of her and what new challenge she will make Aladdin go through."

Debina also shared the qualities that she likes about Mallika and her experience essaying a negative role, "I have played negative characters before but Mallika stands out the most. She is one of the most impulsive and unpredictable characters I have essayed. She is glamourous and bold and I have been thoroughly enjoying playing a character with such a complex personality."

