Debina Bonnerjee: The best holi I have celebrated till date was last year

For actress Debina Bonnerjee, her best holi memory goes back to last year when the celebration which was quite impromptu became quite a fun one!

While Debina was initially not sure of celebrating Holi last year, after some unexpected plans she ended up playing so much holi eventually which she enjoyed to the fullest!

Speaking about her favourite holi memory, she shares, "I think the best holi I have celebrated till date was last year! Initally though we were not too sure of playing or not, but then some unexpected plans at an industry friends party came up, and when we got there the party was so happening and crazy that after being on the side for a few minutes we were eventually pulled into playing too! And that was one crazy celebration! From being thrown into water to being splashed with colour, I still remember that we ended up playing till around 5pm! It really was one grand holi celebration, and one of the best I have experienced till date."

