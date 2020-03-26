Debina Bonnerjee Urges Everyone To Deep Clean Their Homes Amid COVID-19

The life of an actor is one of constant hustle. Rarely does an actor get time off to be at the comfort of their home or to do household chores. With the country on a 21-day lockdown one has no option but to be confined to the four walls of their houses and actors have been spending time at home cooking and cleaning on their own with no house help.

Actress Debina Bonnerjee has been spending her quarantine time truly constructively and her social media is proof of that. With gyms shut the actress has been working out at home, dancing to her favorite music, sorting and cleaning her shoe closet, and her huge library of books. While most of us are running out of tasks to do at home, Debina’s social media gives us multiple options to keep ourselves occupied.

“When your environment is clean, you feel happy, motivated and healthy - all of the things we need right now. With time in hand, I look forward to eliminating the clutter from our house, it is therapeutic for me. I hope to target one area a day in the house and deep clean it. It is the perfect time to do a spring cleaning of our mind, body, soul and to revive the home and renew our lives. I urge everyone to do the same.” said Debina Bonnerjee.

Recently Debina was trolled on social media for putting up pictures of her cleaning her shoe closest to which the actress had a befitting reply to the trolls. Debina posted a picture of her cleaning her library with a caption that read, “Any takers here. Clean and organized my library. And yes I have a book collection too. For all those who are thinking I am into shoes… beauty may be dangerous, but intelligence is lethal.”

