Debina Bonnerjee welcomes the newest member of her family, Pablo!

TV actress Debina Bonnerjee lost her beloved dog Dexter two months ago, but now she is ready to welcome another member into her family. The Vish star introduced the newest four-legged member, Pablo, to her Insta family with a lovely picture of the three. "There was no plan of getting another dog immediately but Pablo was on adoption and still a puppy, so I felt that eventually, I will have one and because my home was feeling incomplete, I had to do it," she said, proving she is an animal lover.

Debina, who adopted the puppy from actress Tanvi Thakker, shared the story of the adoption saying, "Tanvi was looking for a good home for him and I thought why don't I give my love another dimension, another beginning, another fresh start."

While Dexter was a Boxer, Pablo is a Chihuahua who is just a couple of weeks old. "I wasn't really looking at adopting a Dexter lookalike, I wanted somebody completely different so that I can give him a completely different identity and not see any body's picture in him. Although Dexter was a big dog, he was my shadow and would always stick by me. Guru would say had Dexter been a small dog I would carry him with me everywhere and with Pablo that thing is coming into reality."

When asked how Pablo was adapting to a new home and environment, the actress said, "He is extremely happy and so are we. I can go out putting him inside my bag or just in my arms and sit in a coffee shop which feels great. Now he is too small so I can't take him out for a walk or anything, but I'm sure with time it would be so much fun."

The couple clearly looks very happy with the newest addition to the family and Pablo already has our hearts.

