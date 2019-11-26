Debris-filled pond shows we need more heroes

Kharghar residents' dream to have a cycle track around two ponds might have been dashed, a report stated in this paper. Illegal land-filling work at one of the sites has been blamed for this. Some residents had complained about debris being dumped at one of the ponds, and CIDCO had moved to barricade the area. Locals recently spotted similar activities at the second pond and informed CIDCO. However, no action has been taken yet.'

The pond behind Bharati Vidyapeeth College of Engineering in the area is being slowly but surely filled with debris. First came the rigmarole dismissing allegations, then feigning ignorance, attributing blame to different agencies and finally promising action, including threats to file a police complaint.

It is enervating to be on one's guard every single day just to make sure that our natural resources are not taken away in a surreptitious manner. At times though, the takeover can be extremely brazen. If locals have filed a complaint, all it needs is verification. If what they say is true then, action must be taken. If intentions are genuine, this becomes fairly straightforward.

Often, it is too late when we try to save a precious patch of green. At other times, even when locals are aware of a possible loss, they are powerless to stop it. Saving or simply preserving the environment should not and need not be so hard. Eternal vigilance takes a toll on energy and morale of citizens. That is why we need more people to join this fight. It is numbers that will help ease the burden of a few. If you witness wrongs, speak up. Join the green warriors. This pond shows that we need heroes. Plenty of them, in fact.

