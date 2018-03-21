Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Agra

A debt-ridden farmer in Agra city of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday committed suicide after he could not bear the pressure of loan and his daughter's marriage



Representation pic

A debt-ridden farmer in Agra city of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday committed suicide after he could not bear the pressure of loan and his daughter's marriage. According to the late farmer's son, Kanchan Singh from Shamshabad owed Rs 5 lakh to a bank, two lakh to lenders, and had an immense pressure of marrying his daughter off the next month.

The son also said that he appealed to the Central government and was clueless about his next action. Farmer suicide, which is a major issue across India for years now, reveals deeply-rooted tenacious causes such as lack of irrigation, fragmentation of land, unsuitability of seeds and inadequate sources of credit.

Also read: Why are India's farmers committing suicide?





Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever