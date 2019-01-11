Debt-ridden farmer kills his wife and two children

crime

He killed his wife Pinder Kaur (35), and two children - an 11-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy while they were sleeping, police said. The matter is under investigation, officials said.

Ferozepur: A farmer has killed his wife and two children at Armanpura village in the border district here, police said Friday. Accused Paramjit Singh Pamma, who owned six acres of land, was allegedly in debt, police said, adding that Pamma has been absconding after committing the crime on Thursday.

In a similar incident, a 21-year-old man allegedly stabbed to death three members of his cousin's family, including his four-year-old son, in tribal-dominated Malwadi village in Igatpuri tehsil of the district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused, Sachin Ganpat Chimate, committed the crime as he was angry over their frequent taunts on his being jobless. The incident took place yesterday morning and the accused was arrested from the village in the evening, police said.

The victims were identified as his cousin's mother Hirabai Shankar Chimate (55), wife Mangal Ganesh Chimate (30), their son Rohit (4). After the attack, they were rushed to Ghoti rural hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, Atul Zende, Deputy Superintendent of Police (District Rural), said. "The accused has passed HSC (Class XII) exam but is not getting a job. His cousin and his family often used to taunt him on being unemployed. There was also some old land dispute between the two families," the officer said.