Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in Maharashtra

Deepak Eknath Vazre, a resident of village Mukhed in Yeola tehsil, hanged himself using his turban at his residence on Tuesday

Representational image

Nashik: A 60-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide here in Maharashtra apparently due to crop failure and debt burden, police said on Wednesday. Deepak Eknath Vazre, a resident of village Mukhed in Yeola tehsil, hanged himself using his turban at his residence on Tuesday, they said.

Vazre, who owned agriculture land at Mukhed, had suffered losses due to drop in crop production, the police said, adding he had also taken a loan from a cooperative society. Reduction in farm production and rising loan burden may have driven him to take the extreme step, they said. A case of accidental death has been registered and further probe was underway, the police added.

In a similar case, a 65-year-old farmer allegedly committed by hanging himself from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

Satpal had gone to his fields in Bhanwada village under Babri police station limits on Tuesday, police said. Later, his body was found hanging from a tree in the fields, they said. Police said a probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind Satpal's extreme step.

