Debutant Ananya Panday makes a stylish entry at Student Of The Year 2 trailer launch

The trailer Ananya Panday's debut film Student of the Year 2, also starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria released on Friday at an event in Mumbai, where the actress made a stunning appearance

Ananya Panday who is making her debut with Student Of The Year 2, made a stylish entry at the trailer launch, just as she made a dashing entry in the trailer.

While the entry of the actress in the trailer is making the right noise, Ananya ensured to make heads turn with her entry off-screen as well.



The debutant donned lilac palazzo pants and pastel green one shoulder top, Ananya kept the look yet classy with a bright smile as she headed for the launch.

The rushes of the film introduces the students, in which Ananya Panday made a killer entry with a gracious attitude in a leather jacket. Earlier, the makers unveiled the poster of the film showcasing her Uber cool and trendy look in tracks, shorts, and hoodies. The actress essays a real student with no jazz and makeup making her character relatable.

The teen sensation hasn't even made her debut yet and already is amidst shooting her second film. Ananya Panday happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of Lakme India. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the B-Town newbies are already creating a rage in the entertainment industry.

Ananya will make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 which is slated to hit the screens on May 10 this year. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

