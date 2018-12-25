Deby Ryan engaged to Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun
Deby Ryan has got engaged to Twenty One Pilot's drummer Josh Dun
Actress Deby Ryan has got engaged to Twenty One Pilot's drummer Josh Dun. Dun on Sunday took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. He posted photographs of him proposing to a tearful Ryan with a diamond engagement ring, reports eonline.com.
"I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl. She is my dude for life. I love you Debby," Dun captioned the photographs.
My dude asked me on a date. I said yeah because I always want to go on dates with him. Then he asked me to be his forever dude. He does things well, and right. His timing has pressed us and never failed us. He’s sincere and fun and disciplined and strong as heck and a nerd and a rockstar and a good midwestern man and a silly shirtless boy, and his family is endlessly warm and delightful and are such champions. I have two parents and a brother; they’re superheroes and they’re my home. They’ve been the only thing that moves my needle with the fierceness of deep empathy. I have never found that out in the world. I guess I figured it wasn’t a connection you could stumble upon, only something you could only be born into. Falling in love with joshua was discovering it in the wild. Building it with him, building in certainty, infinite in wonder. Our own lil family. Feels like growing up and moving through life is just evolving through different types of complicated. He is where all the voices narrow into one sound. My only simplicity, where the important things are clear and the other things aren’t that important. He’s my heart outside my body. He’s a cold water awakening and a warm bed; he’s the place I can rest. Dudes for life. It was a really good date.
While Ryan tweeted: "I said yes! Well technically I said 'No Way' twice but I meant yes."
The duo have been dating off-and-on since 2013.
