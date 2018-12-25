Deby Ryan engaged to Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun

hollywood

Deby Ryan has got engaged to Twenty One Pilot's drummer Josh Dun

Deby Ryan

Actress Deby Ryan has got engaged to Twenty One Pilot's drummer Josh Dun. Dun on Sunday took to Instagram to share the news with his fans. He posted photographs of him proposing to a tearful Ryan with a diamond engagement ring, reports eonline.com.

"I found a tree house in the woods in New Zealand and proposed to my girl. She is my dude for life. I love you Debby," Dun captioned the photographs.

While Ryan tweeted: "I said yes! Well technically I said 'No Way' twice but I meant yes."

The duo have been dating off-and-on since 2013.

