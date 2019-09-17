Deccan Queen will retain dining car, get brand new colours

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

With the upgrade of the Deccan Queen finally happening in 2019-2020, the Indian Railways have not only decided to retain the dining car but also agreed to give the train an exclusive colour. In a rare gesture, the railways have now called for a commuter vote to decide on the choice of new colour codes, among the eight officially shortlisted.

The Central Railway had a special made-to-order 20-car train for the iconic train from ICF Chennai after feedback from a commuter survey on how it should be. mid-day had first reported about the Deccan Queen commuter survey in its February 23 edition.

The design of the dining car is presently under approval from Research, Standards and Design Organisation, technical consultant for the Railways.

The non-AC coaches will have rows of facing seats, flat, cushioned with fixed back (no handles, no snack tables), smaller windows, easy access in entry. Deccan Queen, that completes 90 years, is the only regular passenger train in India that has its own dining car.

