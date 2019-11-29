'Decision yet to be taken on next Mumbai Commissioner of Police'

After almost a month-long political crisis in the state, all eyes are now set on who would become the next Commissioner of Police (CP). Even though it could not be decided after the cabinet meeting held on Thursday, there are high chances of present CP Sanjay Barve getting a three-month extension.

Sources at the Mantralaya told mid-day that the files for Barve's extension had already been sent to New Delhi and that the decision completely depends on how fast the approval comes. Barve's tenure as a commissioner ends on November 30. A source said, "Earlier it was expected that the decision about the next CP would be taken at the first cabinet meeting. But now it will be decided in the next two days."

According to sources, Barve enjoys a good rapport with Uddhav Thackeray, who in the past had strongly recommended his name for the CP's post. But it will be interesting to see if he is given the extension or gets replaced by one of the two strong contenders, including state intelligence commissioner Rashmi Shukla and Anti-Corruption Bureau chief Parambir Singh.

Shukla would be the first woman police chief of Mumbai if she replaces Barve, but she has no experience of policing in the city. Singh was the front-runner for the CP post when Subodh Jaiswal was promoted as DGP, Maharashtra.

"Earlier Sena had strongly recommended Barve's name as commissioner. But the final decision is yet to be taken, as it depends on which party will get the portfolio of the state home ministry," said a source from the Mantralaya. The source further said that the new home minister would take the decision, but it would be steered primarily by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates