Decks cleared, Chennai to host India's T20I vs West Indies

A host of associations had raised objection to the new arrangement under which only 10 per cent of tickets are kept complimentary and 90 per cent released for public viewing

Representational Image

The third T20I between India and WI, scheduled in Chennai on November 4, will be held as per schedule after the Committee of Administrators accepted the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's request of sticking to the old formula on complimentary tickets. A host of associations had raised objection to the new arrangement under which only 10 per cent of tickets are kept complimentary and 90 per cent released for public viewing.

