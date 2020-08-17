Declared brain dead, Pune woman saves five lives by donating organs

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, a woman in Pune donated her organs, which helped save five lives. The 39-year-old woman lost her life due to internal bleeding in the brain. The organs donated are heart, cornea, both lungs, kidneys, and liver.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the woman's organs were sent to different hospitals across Pune and a private hospital in Chennai and Hyderabad. Aarti Gokhale, Pune zonal transplant coordination committee, said, "This is the ninth organ donation during the COVID-19 pandemic since May."

"The 39-year-old female suffered from internal bleeding in the brain or intracerebral haemorrhage. She was a housewife and her husband consented to donate the organs. We could retrieve her heart which was sent to Chennai, lungs to Hyderabad, cornea and liver to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital and both the kidneys to Jupiter hospital, Baner." Gokhale added.

The family agreed to donate the organs after they were counselled by the doctors. Pratik Deshmukh, coordinator at Deenananth Mangeshkar Hospital, where the woman was undergoing treatment, said that she was admitted to the hospital on August 13 as she had slipped after losing consciousness. Later, the woman was declared brain dead at the hospital.

"The family was counselled about organ donation. Most of the organs were sent out to recipients immediately and we have stored the cornea at our eye bank," he said.

