Decode the food label

Buying processed foods? Check the label. Food labels help us make informed choices, and yet don’t get read enough. Join Seema Nayak from Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature’s (SHARAN), in a 90-minute session to decode the anatomy of food labels, how to interpret them and what to look out for. End with demo recipes of commonly packaged items that you can whip up at home. The next time you’re out to buy processed foods, this will help you read labels and not just the price.

On July 18, 6 pm

Log on to insider.in

