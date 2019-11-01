Decoding D'Cruz: Want to know about birthday girl Ileana D'Cruz? Jump onto her Instagram account!
As Ileana D'Cruz turns 33 years young, we try to decode the actor through her Instagram account.
They say home is the reflection of a homemaker and films are the reflection of filmmakers. Over the years, ever since the world of social media has seen a gargantuan boom, Twitter and Instagram have also begun to reflect how a celebrity feels when he or she is not working or enjoying or relaxing and giving some time to their personal lives. In short, their social media accounts could also be an extension of themselves. One such actor is Ileana D'Cruz, who turns a year younger today, on November 1.
Ileana D'Cruz is an immensely popular actor in the South and also consolidated herself in the Hindi film industry with her immensely charismatic and enigmatic debut, Barfi!, in 2012. This seven-year journey has seen frequent speed-breakers and bumpy roads, but the actress continues to drive nonchalantly.
If you're a fan of Cruz and wish to peep into her emotional slate and psyche, her Instagram account could be of a lot of help. We try to decode the traits she's brimming with and what drives her daily, despite the unpredictable sourness of life, through her Instagram posts and captions:
1. The Moody
She writes twice, in Hindi and English, that she's moody. On a bad day, you wouldn't want to encounter her.
2. The Unabashed
Mama: don’t stay out too long in the sun you’ll get a tan! Me: ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂ
She's unfazed by what the world would say and opts to listen to her heart, and is even ready to turn a blind eye to what her mother has to say. So even if she asks Cruz to not stay out in the sun, she does the exact opposite, because this is how she derives her gratification.
3. The Dreamer
We won't be who we are if we didn't dare to dream. But her dreams are beyond fame and fortune; she's a day-dreamer and one of the carefree folks. And given she has been an actor for long, she too, just like the commoners, envisages herself in a music video, and that too a cheesy one. Well, she also listens to sappy romantic songs, because nothing works better when you're engulfed by the crushing feeling of longing.
4. The Aware
Simple actions in our daily lives can help bring us closer to a world without breast cancer - encouraging friends & family to get yearly health check-ups, schedule an annual mammogram if 40 years or older, wear a pink ribbon in support of the cause, focus on eating healthy, attend educational events or donate money to fund critical research time. It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer. Renowned photographer, @rohanshrestha has created an emotional and impactful #WhiteTSeries to inspire a digital wave of awareness and fundraising - to create a Breast Cancer free world. âÂÂÂÂ£âÂÂÂÂ â ÂÂÂÂ Join us in our mission by uploading a photo of a pink-themed look with the hashtags #TimeToEndBreastCancer #BCCIndia2019. For every public post/story on Instagram with the hashtags in October 2019, the campaign will donate Rs. 10 on your behalf to fund breast cancer awareness initiatives, research, education, and medical support.
Being an actor, you're automatically burdened with social responsibility. The Hindi film actors are known to actively participate in social causes and D'Cruz is one of them. She participated in the #WhiteTSeries awareness program and stated that simple actions in daily lives can help bring us closer to a world without breast cancer.
5. The Fearless
how could she fear the rain when she has always been the storm - @r.h.sin
Dripping with swagger and scintillation, she insouciantly writes- How could she fear the rain when she has always been the storm, thus consolidating the fact she's one fearless soul, refusing to be tormented or tyrannise.
Here's looking forward to more such deep and metaphorical posts from the actress. There's nothing more riveting than to get a closer glimpse of an actor's inner notions.
-
Born on November 1, 1986, Ileana D'Cruz was born in Mumbai into a Goan family. She was 10 when Ileana's family shifted to Goa. Ileana, who is well-known for her roles in Telugu and Tamil films, started out as a model and various television and print ads.
-
Ileana D'Cruz was 20 when she started off her career in the film industry. She made her debut in the Telugu film industry with Devadasu and Tamil debut with Devadasu in 2006.
In picture: A still from the 2012 movie Barfi.
-
Ileana D'Cruz went on to appear in commercially successful ventures Pokiri (2006), Jalsa (2008) and Kick (2009), establishing herself as one of Telugu cinema's leading actresses.
In picture: A throwback picture from Ileana D'Cruz's childhood days.
-
Ileana D'Cruz worked in more than 15 films in her six-year-long career in the South, before making a debut in the Hindi film industry with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Barfi (2012).
-
"I keep joking, I was the Akshay Kumar of South, I used to do four films a year," Ileana D'Cruz had once said in an interview.
-
Talking about her Bollywood journey, Ileana D'Cruz appeared in films such as Phata Poster Nikla Hero (2013), Happy Ending (2014), Main Tera Hero (2014), Rustom (2016), Baadshaho (2017), Mubarakan (2017) and Raid (2018).
-
Ileana D'Cruz has a fetish for rings. She is said to have a collection of over 300 pieces, mostly in silver, picked up during her sojourns to different parts of the world.
In picture: Ileana with her Happy Ending co-star Saif Ali Khan's wife actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.
-
Ileana D'Cruz has a fetish for shoes too! "I am an absolute shoe person. If I had it my way, I would have an entire room of shelves of shoes everywhere," Ileana told IANS.
-
Do you know the pretty actress had to struggle to accept her "unusual" body type and even dealt with issues for a very long time?
-
"There was a point when I was super skinny. And I have had body issues for very long. I was at my lightest weight and even then I felt 'Oh my God I am so fat.' I am not too open about my body type. I have an unusual body type. I've reached a phase now where I am like, 'you know what, I am not super happy with the way I look, but I am ready to work at it. I am not going to obsess over it'," Ileana D'Cruz told PTI.
-
In 2018, Ileana D'Cruz became 'most sensational celebrity' on the internet, replacing Kapil Sharma.
-
According to McAfee Most Sensational Celebrity survey, Ileana D'Cruz's name had been used by hackers to lure netizens to visit malicious websites. Ileana's name was followed by actors Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Govinda in the list.
-
Of late, Ileana D'Cruz has been sharing a lot of bikini photos on her Instagram account, this one she shared with a caption: "Sometimes you just gotta ugly laugh out loud [sic]"
-
On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz, last seen in the 2018 Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony, will be featured in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, which is set to release on 22 November. The film stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla too.
In picture: Ileana D'Cruz with her Rustom co-star Akshay Kumar.
-
Here's wishing all the very best to Ileana D'Cruz for her future projects!
In picture: Ileana D'Cruz with her Mubarakan gang - director Anees Bazmee, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty.
Ileana D'Cruz has been an established actress down south and she also has found a foothold in the B-Town with films like Barfi!, Rustom, Main Tera Hero, among others. On Ileana's 33rd birthday, here we take a look at her journey in the film industry so far!
Birthday Special: This is how Ileana D'Cruz shut people who body-shamed her