Decoding fashion show organiser Gaurav Gaur's journey

Currently, Gaurav Gaur is managing director at "Fuchsia Bridal Couture" which is a well-known brand and amongst the favourites of many famous Bollywood actresses like Karisma Kapoor, Bhagyashree, Amrita Rao, Surveen Chawla, Urvashi Rautela

Gaurav Gaur

Gaurav has always dreamed big in his life and worked hard for what he has achieved. Currently, Gaurav Gaur is managing director at "Fuchsia Bridal Couture" which is a well-known brand and amongst the favourites of many famous Bollywood actresses like Karisma Kapoor, Bhagyashree, Amrita Rao, Surveen Chawla, Urvashi Rautela.

Gaurav had great cricket skills and also dreamed to play for team India. Unfortunately, this dream of him did not come true. He has played up to Ranji level which is also an achievement because cricket in India is religion and only a few people get a chance to play in the tournament. Coming back to the fashion space, Gaurav and his team have worked hard and handled this firm beautifully. They have given the opportunity to many young talented and beautiful girls of Rajasthan and a platform for all who want to make their mark in the fashion Industry.

Gaurav Gaur is also a Managing Director of "Jaipur Couture Show". It is one of the most talked about fashion shows and due to the presence of Bollywood stars, the show creates huge limelight amongst the masses.

Till now Gaurav Gaur and his team have managed six shows. They have organised this show for two days where India's most talented designers will be showcasing their talent with at least five to six Bollywood stars on the ramp. It is not an easy thing to do and they have done it all the shows successfully till now. It seems like not only Bollywood but we might see celebs from every place in the near future.

Also Read: Nushrat Bharucha's shirt dress is ruling the fashion world, and you can buy it too!

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates