Decoding millennial life

web-series

As the new season of Adulting drops online, Yashaswini Dayama and Aisha Ahmed discuss growing up in real life

Yashaswini Dayama and Aisha Ahmed

I think we just had a therapy session," laughs Yashaswini Dayama at the end of our hour-long conversation. The faces of Dice Media's Adulting, Dayama, 24, and Aisha Ahmed, 23, believe that the feel-good show — the second season of which dropped on YouTube recently — is as much fiction as an extension of their life as millennials. In a candid chat where no subject is off-limits, the two actors bare their heart out on their journey and how growing up has given them a reality check.

Here we come

If the opening season dealt with Ray (played by Dayama) and Nikhat's (played by Ahmed) first brush with responsibilities, the latest edition ups the ante as the two flatmates navigate tricky territory — from dealing with the judgment of dating several men to sexual harassment at work. "We have touched upon situations that everyone has faced at some point in their life. For instance, in one episode, we have initiated the conversation about [inappropriate] behaviour at work that makes [a woman] uncomfortable and the liberty to express the feeling of being trapped," says Ahmed, before adding, "The other topic that's close to my heart is when Nikhat realises that her parents are growing older, and the tables have turned."

Revolving around millennials, Dayama says the show is as fluid as its leads. "There is no strict definition of a millennial. That's exactly what being one entails — you are everything. You are fearless, confused, sure, naive, hard-headed and a snowflake."

Taking criticism on the chin

With over eight million hits, the first season was a smashing success. However, a common critique was that the show looked like a compilation of several feel-good sketches. "The only criticism I received from older friends was that the show was a bit immature. These points have been taken into account in the second season," insists Ahmed. Dayama adds that the series doesn't lose its unique voice even when tackling serious issues. "It helps you to switch off from reality without losing connect with what's happening around, thus making it relevant and easy on the eyes."

Growing up with the show

As the 20-somethings find their feet in front of the camera, they agree that a sense of responsibility has seeped into their life off-screen as well. While she considers herself lucky that she is living with her parents and hence, doesn't have to worry about rent or "buying bhaaji every day", Ahmed says, "I am adulting financially by taking care of my own things and living within the available means." Dayama elaborates, "Last year, I went on an international trip for 40 days. On day one, I overshot my daily budget by $200 and got a reality check. Next day onwards, I survived on ready-to-eat meals."

Their streak of financial independence comes to the fore as the girls, both hailing from showbiz families, assert that they play hardball when negotiating their remuneration. "Earlier, my dad used to negotiate for me, but he would get carried away. I didn't want him to spoil his personal and professional relationships, so I decided to learn how to do it," says Dayama. With time, Ahmed claims she has mastered the art and sometimes, finds herself advising actor-mother Rukhsar on the front. "I started out doing it on my own because I couldn't afford managers. There are times when you quote a price and people ask you to justify it; that's offensive."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates