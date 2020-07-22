Decoding Shahid

Acting coach Roopesh Thapliyal will deconstruct the movie Shahid in White Wall Screenings' tenth edi-tion of My Favourite Film. The hour-long session will focus on the performances of the ensemble and will be moderated by actor-filmmaker Pratik Rajen Kothari.

On July 23, 4 pm

Log on to @ww-screenings on Instagram

