Decoding the catpack

Manicured pups in designer handbags were an essential fashion accessory for socialites in the early 2000s. In recent times, social media influencers have put their own twist on this trend with backpacks that have cats inside them. The most common design features a clear plastic window or ‘bubble’. As is often the case with social media-driven trends, this one too can be geared more towards aesthetics than your cat’s comfort and wellbeing, experts say.



Neha Gupta Pillai, feline behaviourist

“Many indoor cats are very territorial, and would much prefer to not have to face a variety of stimuli and new environments. The clear plastic bubble can leave your cat feeling exposed and vulnerable because it does not offer any respite from the distress,” warns says Raj Mariwala, a feline behaviourist and founder of Citizen K9. She also states that while some cats may enjoy going out and exploring, others who are more prone to anxiety can find the entire experience distressing. “Any carrier for your cat should have enough room for him/her to place all four paws on the base, turn around and lie down. Bubble catpacks are typically small and can make your cat claustrophobic. The all-plastic body can cause overheating since the design does not usually factor in air circulation. Your cat can become very anxious and claw his/her way out of the backpack or escape if the zipper breaks. Many cats may be uncomfortable with the swaying motion of a backpack,” she adds.



Raj Mariwala, feline behaviourist

The right fit

Neha Rajadhyaksha, founder of a cat backpack brand named Friends Of Fluff, recommends making sure the backpack has a steady frame so that it does not cave in. “The bag should be cross-ventilated and water-resistant so that it is easy to clean. Choose the correct size and avoid using trolleys as the bumps on uneven roads will rattle your cat. The bag must also have strong handles so that it remains steady when you carry it,” she says.



Neha Rajadhyaksha, founder of Friends Of Fluff

Take it easy

With the right bag and a confident cat, you can proceed to gradually introducing your cat to the backpack, says Neha Gupta Pillai, a feline behaviourist and cat retention counsellor. “Mentally prepare your cat to encounter other animals in his/her territory by placing him/her on the balcony or window, where (s)he can smell other animals within a 500 m radius. If your cat feels threatened, (s)he can get become aggressive towards you, withdraw, or become a picky eater. If your cat is comfortable, introduce him/her to the backpack. Spray the backpack with liquid catnip, place his/her favourite toys or blanket inside the carrier, and let him/her explore the backpack without zipping it up. Start short walks inside the house. Reward your cat’s calm behaviour every 15 seconds with a treat and repeat this once every 10-15 minutes,” she advises.

Comfort factor

I always wanted to take my two-year-old Persian cat to the park. We ordered a backpack online. When it arrived, I noticed that the pack was made of a flimsy material that would collapse on my cat. The plastic bubble would also heat up in the sun, making my cat very uncomfortable. She refused to enter the backpack. I have since switched to a backpack that has mesh windows and has a sturdier frame and my cat finds it much more enjoyable.

Input by Abbas Motorwala, lawyer