Decoding Veganism and Trying out Vegan Desserts

It’s been years since we’ve been hearing about Veganism as the next big food trend. Had it been just a food trend, it would have come and gone. People who follow a plant-based diet swear that it is indeed a way of living that excludes all forms of animal products. We spoke to Palak Mehta, CEO of VeganFirst, a vegan publication and solution space that seeks to enable the plant-based eco-system in India to help understand the movement.

WHAT IS A VEGAN DIET?

When asked to define veganism, Palak said, “There is a popular misconception, that veganism is a diet. Although most people start by following a vegan diet, it extends to one's lifestyle choices as well. Veganism is a belief system that is against the commodification of animals. In layman words, no animal ingredients, derivatives should be present in your products, services, or in the way you obtain them.”

WHY IS EVERYONE TURNING VEGAN?

It isn’t exactly breaking news that we’ve been living unsustainably for centuries. According to Cowspiracy, animal agriculture is responsible for 18 percent of greenhouse gas emissions, more than the combined exhaust from all transportation and a plant-based diet cuts your carbon emissions by 50 percent.

Talking about animal products, Palak explained, “A vegetarian diet is based on a false premise. A vegetarian consumes animal derivatives such as milk, honey, and several other animal products like gelatin and rennet which we many are not aware of.”

With growing climate change concerns and celebrities endorsing its health benefits, veganism is at an all-time high. The commoners are beginning to see the benefits of veganism. People have different motivations to go vegan- ethical, environmental, and health; it can also be a combination of all three.

VEGANISM IN DAIRY-LOVING INDIA

Ever since the White Revolution, India’s dairy consumption and production have been among the largest in the world. A sumptuous Indian diet tends to include milk, ‘ghee’, ‘dahi’, and ‘paneer’. Many of our beloved ‘mithais’ have milk-based products in them, so how are Indians adapting to veganism?

“Veganism is catching up as India’s food habits get exposed to global culture. Stories of people who have successfully reversed their diabetes, hypertension, and PCOS have inspired many. If we look at our Indian dishes, we are surrounded by rich vegan food like ‘rajma chawal’, ‘dal’, ‘roti’, ‘sabzi’, ‘aloo tikki’, and much more- most Indian food can easily be veganised. You will be surprised to know that even Mahatma Gandhi spoke against the consumption of milk because of the cruelty involved in it”, said Palak.

Awareness about benefits of Veganism backed by scientific research will help people adapt. Online platforms like VeganFirst also play a key role where people can find out information about Indian vegan recipes, restaurants, events, nutritionists, and engage with a like-minded community who can provide the motivation and support needed.

Here are a couple of vegan desserts to motivate you:

1. Vegan Laddoos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vegan First (@veganfirst_daily) onAug 2, 2020 at 12:17am PDT

2. No-Bake Cheesecake

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vegan First (@veganfirst_daily) onJul 13, 2020 at 12:02am PDT

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news