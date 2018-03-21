Decomposed bodies of man, woman found hanging from tree in Andhra Pradesh

Though they took the extreme step a few days ago, it came to light only today when locals found the semi-decomposed bodies and alerted police, Inspector R Govinda Rao said





Decomposed bodies of a man and woman were found hanging from a tree near Gudilova in the district, police said today. The deceased were identified as Y Ramanaji alias Haribabu (32) and B Revathi (28), they said. They were employed in two different private firms. The police found a motorcycle and four mobile phones at the spot but they did not find any suicide letter.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that the man and woman were natives of Kovvuru in the district, he said.

They belonged to the same community, classmates and also said to be lovers, the inspector said. The parents were against their marriage.



Ramanaji married another woman, a distant relative recently, the inspector said. Ramanaji and Revathi had gone missing from their homes on March 17, the inspector said. Investigation is on to ascertain the exact reason for the suicide, police said.