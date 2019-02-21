Decomposed body found in Thane's Waraladevi lake

crime

At around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, police were alerted about a body floating in the lake. A police team rushed to the spot and fished out the body and later sent it for postmortem.

A highly decomposed body of a man, estimated to be in his mid to late 30s, was found in a lake in

The hands and legs of the victim were found tied with a rope when it was fished out, indicating that someone had killed him, police said.

Police in Bhiwandi have registered a case under section 302 and 210 of the Indian Penal Code and initiated a probe into the crime, an official said. At around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, police were alerted about a body floating in the lake. A police team rushed to the spot and fished out the body and later sent it for postmortem.

The hands and legs of the victim were found tied with a rope when it was fished out, indicating that someone had killed him, police said. There were no other injuries on the victim's body, the police official said.

