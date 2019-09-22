Decomposed, semi-burnt body of leopard found in Maval village

This image has been used for representational purposes only

In a shocking incident, a decomposed, semi-burnt leopard was found beheaded with a chopped leg. The body was found in an isolated land in Maval village of Pune in the wee hours on Friday. The Forest department suspects that it could be for smuggling teeth and nails.

The incident came to light on Friday at around 6 am when the farmers of Maval taluka based Pachane and Punsane village area smelt something foul. They found a decomposed and semi-burnt body of a leopard.

The farmers alerted the forest department officials along with two non-government organisation namely Friend of Nature and Gramvikas Mulshi Taluka organisers who are working for the wildlife. They cordoned the area and found a leopard.

Deputy Conversation of Forest, Pune, A Shreelaxmi confirmed and said, "Yes, a dead leopard was found and the post mortem has been conducted. The enquiry is going on. Post medical report and post mortem such details will reveal. On the prima facie, it seems to be for smuggling the nails and teeth of such endangered species."

